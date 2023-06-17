UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reviews Policy On Alternative Energy Sources

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews policy on alternative energy sources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reviewed the process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy especially, solar energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reviewed the process of formulation of policy regarding alternative sources of energy especially, solar energy.

During a meeting chaired by him here, the prime minister said the government had ensured in the budget implementation of the measures about alternative sources of energy including solar energy.

He said the process of converting public buildings on solar energy should be expedited. The solar energy will not only reduce the cost of production but will also save precious foreign exchange, he said adding that the policy on solar energy should be finalized as soon as possible.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan had immense capacity to produce solar energy.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on the countrywide solarization projects and on the policy of alternative sources of energy.

