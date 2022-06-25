Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the ‘Toshakhana’ policy

Ministers of defense, law, and commerce will make up the committee.

The Toshakhana policy would be redesigned by a ministerial committee established by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

To revamp the Toshakhana policy, PM Shehbaz Sharif has established a ministerial committee.

The secretaries of finance, information, and foreign affairs will also be on the committee. Within a month, the committee will complete its recommendations and deliver a report to the prime minister.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, was charged by Shehbaz Sharif earlier in April for selling gifts obtained on foreign tours.

Any present from foreign dignitaries must be deposited in the state repository or the ‘Toshakhana’ in accordance with local legislation.

It is important to note that cases involving gifts received by past presidents, prime ministers, and vice presidents Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gilani are still ongoing in Pakistani courts.

Former Prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif are included in a reference for allegedly getting expensive vehicles from the treasury by paying 15% of the actual price.