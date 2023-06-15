Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks Azerbaijan for support to IIOJK dispute, assures backing Karabakh issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his consistent support to Pakistan on the dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

BAKU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his consistent support to Pakistan on the dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister in a tweet assured the Azeri president of Pakistan's steadfast support on the issue of Karabakh.

He mentioned that he had a wonderful meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, in which the present state of bilateral relations between the two countries was reviewed.

"We have agreed to upgrade the ties commensurate with our excellent relationship," he said.

PM Shehbaz said, "According to our shared resolve, the enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defence, tourism, and higher education sectors will form the bedrock of cooperation.

" The prime minister said he and his delegation were deeply impressed by the love that the people of Azerbaijan had for Pakistan and its people.

"The sight of Pakistani flags fluttering in Baku was a feast for the eyes," he added.

He said the people-to-people bond based on mutual love and respect was the strength of bilateral relationship.

He said the shared resolve at the leadership level had the potential to reshape the bilateral ties in line with demands of the contemporary era.

"Together, we will make it happen, Insha Allah," he said.