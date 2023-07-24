Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thanks President Of Azerbaijan For Favorable LNG Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks President of Azerbaijan for favorable LNG agreement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in the finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas agreement on favorable terms to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in the finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas agreement on favorable terms to Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today marks a major development in the bilateral relations of Pakistan & Azerbaijan. Our respective ministries signed an LNG Agreement today to procure one LNG cargo per month for a period of one year. This agreement will help ease gas shortage in the country & provide relief to the people & industry.

""I am grateful to H.E President of Azerbaijan, for his support in the finalisation of this agreement on favorable terms to Pakistan. My appreciation is also due to Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik & their teams for the hard work. Without their commitment to public service, this agreement would not have been possible in the shortest span of time," he added.

