Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Saudi Crown Prince On Announcement Of $1 Bln At Geneva Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on announcement of $1 billion at climate conference held in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on announcement of $1 billion at climate conference held in Geneva.

"Pakistan sincerely thanks Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for Saudi Arabia's generous announcement of $1 billion at the Resilient Pakistan Conference," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, "We are immensely grateful for his decision to consider increasing Saudi investment up to $10 billion and deposits with State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion," he said.

In another tweet, Shehbaz Sharif also thanked President World Bank David Malpass for pledging $2 billion for the post-flood recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation at Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

He mentioned that the World Bank is a longtime development partner of Pakistan.

Earlier in a tweet, the prime minister expressed gratitude to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his unwavering support to Pakistan's flood victims and raising his voice for recovery and reconstruction in the wake of floods.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the UN Secretary-General played a pivotal role in making Resilient Pakistan Conference a resounding success.

