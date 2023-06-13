UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif To Inaugurate IJP Road, Kick-start 11th Avenue Of Islamabad On Wednesday

Published June 13, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate IJP Road, kick-start 11th Avenue of Islamabad on Wednesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate and break ground for different road projects of the federal capital and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate and break ground for different road projects of the Federal capital and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Srinagar Highway-Seventh Avenue overhead bridge.

Later, he will attend the opening ceremony of the reconstructed IJP Road and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

On the occasion, the prime minister will also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

