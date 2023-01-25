UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif To Receive UAE's President In Rahim Yar Khan Today

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to receive UAE's president in Rahim Yar Khan today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today.

The prime minister, during his day-long visit to Rahim Yar Khan, will welcome the UAE president at the Chandana Airport.

"The two leaders will discuss further promotion of brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE and other matters of bilateral interest," the PM Office said.

