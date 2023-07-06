- Home
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif To Relaunch Laptop Distribution Among Brilliant Students
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will relaunch the programme of distribution of laptops among outstanding students here at a ceremony on Friday.
The announcement about the restart of the programme was made from the Twitter account of Prime Minister's Youth Programme.
The prime minister tweeted a picture of laptop to announce relaunch of programme, which initially he spearheaded during his tenure as Punjab chief minister.