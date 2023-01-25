UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, UAE President Resolve To Further Enhance Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein the two leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly bilateral relations

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein the two leaders expressed their resolve to further enhance brotherly bilateral relations.

The meeting took place here as the UAE president arrived in Pakistan on a private visit, a PM Office statement said.

On his arrival at Chandna Airport, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During their meeting, the prime minister recalled his recent visit to the UAE and emphasized that both countries would work on the understandings reached between the two leaders during that visit.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation of their bilateral ties.

The UAE president said that he considered Pakistan as his second home and assured the prime minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.

