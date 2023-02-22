Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveils austerity measures; hopes to save Rs200 bn annually

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unveiled a massive austerity drive at the federal government level to slash expenditures while eying an ambitious plan to save Rs 200 billion annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unveiled a massive austerity drive at the Federal government level to slash expenditures while eying an ambitious plan to save Rs 200 billion annually.

Addressing a news conference along with the members of his cabinet, the prime minister said the result of such a frugal exercise would yield far-reaching effects.

He said that the federal cabinet in today's lengthy meeting had deliberated over the issue and the members decided with their sweet will that all the federal cabinet members, advisers and special assistants would not draw salaries and other privileges.

All members of the cabinet would pay the utility bills from their own resources and would return all the luxury vehicles which would be auctioned, he said adding the cabinet members would use economy class during their visits abroad while their assisting staff would not be allowed to accompany them.

The prime minister further said the cabinet members, during their visits.

would not stay in five-star hotels.

All the division, departments, subordinates and other government entities under the federal government would slash their current expenditures by 15 percent whereas purchase of luxurious vehicles would be completely banned.

The prime minister said the senior officers in the federal government who had been utilizing official vehicles besides, availing the monetization scheme, would return all such vehicles.

He said this practice was being immediately banned and anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against.

The prime minister said that extra security vehicles for the cabinet members would be withdrawn and a committee headed by the interior minister, would decide the matter in case of threats.

The TA, DA of the officials would be reduced by utilizing the telecommunication facilities like holding of zoom conferences which would be promoted to save expenditures.

