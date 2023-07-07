Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Urges OIC To Chalk Out Strategy For Legal, Political Deterrence Against Islamophobia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urges OIC to chalk out strategy for legal, political deterrence against Islamophobia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the OIC to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy, aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the OIC to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy, aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

The prime minister, in a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha, appreciated the OIC chief's role in articulating Muslim Ummah's concerns and demands about the Islamophobic trends and incidents, according to a PM Office statement.

Referring to the recurring incidents of public burning of the Holy Quran, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the willful and provocative acts, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

He stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz further underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC secretary-general echoed Pakistan's condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran.

He reaffirmed the OIC's firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.

The secretary-general lauded Pakistan's leading role in OIC deliberations in general and on this issue in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Protest United Nations Condemnation Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on North ..

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia - Offi ..

25 minutes ago
 'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

19 minutes ago
 KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sew ..

KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sewerage lines: Mayor Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant ..

Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant after rain

19 minutes ago
 Zelensky meeting Turkey's Erdogan to push Ukraine ..

Zelensky meeting Turkey's Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

12 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Poland Urge NATO to Strengthen ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Poland Urge NATO to Strengthen Eastern Flank of Alliance

13 minutes ago
US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on ..

US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House ..

13 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West ..

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid

13 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar, PPP finance team hold meeting with I ..

Naveed Qamar, PPP finance team hold meeting with IMF country representative

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi condemns Holy Quran desecration in S ..

Mayor Karachi condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

13 minutes ago
 City Local Council Mardan condemns desecration of ..

City Local Council Mardan condemns desecration of Holy Quran

13 minutes ago
 People should register their vote for general elec ..

People should register their vote for general election by 13 July: Sharifullah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan