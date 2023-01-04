Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party's Senator Hidayatullah Khan to condole the death of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party's Senator Hidayatullah Khan to condole the death of his father.

The prime minister offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul of senator's father late Haji Pir Muhammad Khan. He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.