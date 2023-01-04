UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Visits Senator Hidayatullah To Condole His Father's Death

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Senator Hidayatullah to condole his father's death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party's Senator Hidayatullah Khan to condole the death of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the residence of Awami National Party's Senator Hidayatullah Khan to condole the death of his father.

The prime minister offered Fateha and prayed for peace of the departed soul of senator's father late Haji Pir Muhammad Khan. He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Awami National Party Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

13 minutes ago
 Agro traders urge CDA to cancel construction of sl ..

Agro traders urge CDA to cancel construction of slaughterhouse in Sector I-11/4

37 seconds ago
 Critical diversion system of DHPP to be completed ..

Critical diversion system of DHPP to be completed in May 2023

39 seconds ago
 PPP Central Punjab to cut 100 pound cake on ZAB's ..

PPP Central Punjab to cut 100 pound cake on ZAB's birth anniversary

40 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

Dacoit killed in encounter with police in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russia ..

Iran Inks Deal With Russia to Build Ship in Russian Port of Solyanka - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.