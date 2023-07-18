Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Visits Tariq Fazal Ch To Condole Death Of His Son

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the residence of former federal minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to condole the death of his son

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul of Tariq Fazal's son who lost his life in a road accident on Monday.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Advisor Ahad Cheema accompanied the prime minister.

