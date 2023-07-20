Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Boost IT Exports To $25b; Assures All-out Facilitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was required to boost its IT exports to $25 billion and investment to $20 billion within a span of two to three years, as the government had already devised a mechanism to ensure one-window operations to facilitate the investors

"This is something doable. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise," the prime minister said addressing an information technology (IT) seminar and launching ceremony of multiple IT-related projects.

He told the gathering of diplomats, IT experts, investors, entrepreneurs, professors and students that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would sit with them to discuss issues and find out solutions, and move forward like a corporate culture.

He said Pakistan was rich with immense youth potential having modern skills, particularly IT, but the export figure hovering around $2.

5 billion did not justify it � owing to lack of support and archaic procedures.

Citing the example of a neighbouring country that had excelled in the IT field and its exports, the prime minister said Pakistan was also positioned to claim its space.

Calling the investors his "masters", he said the government would extend all-out facilities to them through the SIFC as he himself chaired the Apex Committee meeting and Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir was also playing his full role.

He said the SIFC would focus on boosting investment in agriculture, IT, mining and defence production.

"This is seriously a one-window operation with the whole of government sitting there and extending facilities to potential investors without any delay. No delay will be tolerated at any cost," he assured.

