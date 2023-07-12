(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday pledged to the nation that under the leadership of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, if given the mandate in next general elections, would utilize all available resources to bring the country out of economic crisis and take it to the zenith of development and prosperity.

State of the art technology would be introduced for development in various sectors, including agriculture, energy and industries, he said addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of a flyover here at Shaheen Chowk on Ninth Avenue.

The prime minister said the coalition government had launched a series of development projects in the Federal Capital to provide relief to its residents.

The Capital's most important project, he said, was the Bahara Kahu fllyover that had almost been completed and its inauguration was likely by the end of current month. The project was not only beneficial for the residents of the twin cities but it would also facilitate the people from all over the country in their travel to Kashmir and Northern Areas.

Referring to the stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said it was all because of the prayers of the people and now the country would resume its journey of development and prosperity.

It was not an easy task as the PML-N and its coalition partners put their politics at stake by taking tough economic decisions to save the country from default, he added.

Pakistan, he said, would now stand on its own feet. "We will promote agriculture, information technology and other sectors. Pakistan will not only shed the debt burden but also emerge as a powerful country very soon." He said the PTI's Imran Niazi was bent upon ruining the economy as evident from his willful deviation from the IMF agreement.

He wanted the country to default, but with the blessings of Almighty and efforts of the coalition government, such an eventuality was averted, the prime minister added.

Pm Shehbaz said not a single corruption scandal had been reported during the current government's tenure of over one year, rather billions of rupees were saved by reaching big deals such as import of wheat and the agreement of a nuclear power project with China.

The cost of the nuclear power project remained the same as agreed with the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018, besides a discount of Rs 30 billion, he added.

Speaking about the 9th May incidents, the prime minister said what the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) had done on that day the enemy even could not do.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a tree near the project.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister always did the politics of serving the people. He efficiently run the government affairs during his over a year's tenure as he kept balance among all the coalition partners.

The 'politics of arrogance' had had been buried forever, he added.

Capital Development Authority Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal said on the prime minister's direction, the project would be completed in four months and it would cost around Rs 2 billion.

Currently, he said, various projects worth Rs 150 billion were in progress in Islamabad, out of them the projects of Rs 100 billion would be completed in a month time.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi saidf the Bahara Kahu flyover would be inaugurated on July 31.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.