Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Maryam Nawaz on return to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz on her return to Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "With the blessing of Allah and prayers of the nation, daughter Maryam Nawaz came back to the country after regaining her health.

""In the way, she always upheld the ideology of Quaid Muslim League (Nawaz), principles and truth, with the same enthusiasm and energy she will assume her responsibilities," he added.