Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif woos UAE investment in alternative energy as both countries sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exploit Pakistan's potential in the alternative energy sector, citing his government's plan to generate 10,000 megawatt of solar energy.

The prime minister, in his remarks at a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE for development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan, said it was an opportunity for bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial and Undersecretary of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE Sharif al Olama signed the MoU as the prime minister and visiting President Designate COP28 and Minister for Industries and Technologies of UAE Sultan Al Jaber witnessed the ceremony.

The prime minister said his government was ready to give a detailed presentation to the UAE firms on Pakistan's potential and his government's policies on the alternative energy, including the 10,000 MW solar energy generation project.

He said Pakistan was rich with "wonderful sunrays" in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed the resolve that his government would make all-out efforts to convert the MoU into agreement and for its swift realisation.

The prime minister also thanked the UAE for inviting Pakistan to the COP28 to be held in the Emirates by end of this year.

He particularly thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the "valuable and timely" support to Pakistan, particularly in arriving a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Conveying thanks on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan to the UAE leadership, the prime minister said the cooperation by China, UAE and Saudi Arabia had played a key role for Pakistan to reach the crucial deal with the IMF.

In his remarks, Minister for Industries and Technologies of UAE Sultan Al Jaber thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality and conveyed the UAE president's "high respect and appreciation" to the prime minister and his government.

He said both the countries enjoyed great relations and partnership as the UAE always emphasised the importance of cooperation and identifying new ways to strengthen the ties.

He assured that being the host of the COP28, the UAE would ensure developing an action plan and create a deep understanding on the climate change related issues as well as the Loss and Damage Fund.

He said the signing of the MoU on development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan was a "good step in the right way".