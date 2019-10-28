Prime Minister should contest next elections from NA-118 Nankana: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should contest next general election from his constituency NA-118 Nankana

Addressing at the ground breaking ceremony of historic Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib, performed by the Prime Minister, he said, "Imran Khan has done a lot of work for this region and people of Nankana hold an immense level of respect for him".

He highlighted how different governments had done their politics on Baba Guru Nanak University over the past decade, said a press release issued here.

To be constructed on 117 acres, Baba Guru Nanak University will also have a hostel for the Sikhs and other visitors coming to Nankana from across the globe.

The project is going to be completed in three years and hopefully will be operational by 2022.