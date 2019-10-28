UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Should Contest Next Elections From NA-118 Nankana: Ijaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Prime Minister should contest next elections from NA-118 Nankana: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should contest next general election from his constituency NA-118 Nankana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should contest next general election from his constituency NA-118 Nankana.

Addressing at the ground breaking ceremony of historic Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib, performed by the Prime Minister, he said, "Imran Khan has done a lot of work for this region and people of Nankana hold an immense level of respect for him".

He highlighted how different governments had done their politics on Baba Guru Nanak University over the past decade, said a press release issued here.

To be constructed on 117 acres, Baba Guru Nanak University will also have a hostel for the Sikhs and other visitors coming to Nankana from across the globe.

The project is going to be completed in three years and hopefully will be operational by 2022.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Nankana Sahib From Election 2018 NA-118

Recent Stories

Modern sport stadium at cost of Rs 3b to establish ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Facilitate Extension of Contract f ..

13 minutes ago

Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations Constructive, ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine, EC Set to Find Solutions, Ensure ..

13 minutes ago

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan observed peace ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges govt t ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.