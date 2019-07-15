UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Should Take Parliament Into Confidence On His US Visit : Jamaat E Islami

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Prime Minister should take parliament into confidence on his US visit : Jamaat e Islami

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that neither the agenda of the Prime Minister's US visit had been made public nor the Parliament had been taken into confidence in this respect

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has said that neither the agenda of the Prime Minister's US visit had been made public nor the Parliament had been taken into confidence in this respect.He was addressing the central leadership of the JI at Mansoora.

He said that the government had pushed the country's politics into a blind alley which showed its failure. He said that instead of adopting suitable steps to improve the economy, the government was always ready for confrontation.

He said that the masses had not staged any big protest as yet but the rulers had lost their nerves.He said that government was importing economic, educational and health policies from abroad while heavy taxes had been levied on exports which were bound to curtail the exports.

The JI chief said unfortunately, the rulers were deaf and dumb to the cries of the poor masses but they were promptly implementing the IMF directives.

It was an irony, he said, that the rulers were knocking at the IMF door although the Fund had declared that it had no solution for the economic problems of this country. He further said that the government had not made public its agreement with the IMF.

.He said that during one year, there had been eighteen serious railway accidents in which many precious lives had been lost but there was no system of accountability nor anyone had accepted the responsibility.Siraj said that the JI Awami marches in Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad had been a great success, and expressed the hope that its next Awami march in Rawalpindi on July 19 would also be draw large crowds.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan IMF Faisalabad Prime Minister Protest Exports Poor Parliament Visit Rawalpindi March July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UK Conference Ban on Sputnik, RT Symptomatic of Br ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani parliamentary delegation participates in ..

2 minutes ago

Govt adopts delay tactics in Senate poll: blaims B ..

2 minutes ago

Lowest-Paid UK Workers to Get Sick Leave - Governm ..

2 minutes ago

Moskalkova on Vyshinsky Case: He Must Be Acquitted ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Bilateral Ties With Al ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.