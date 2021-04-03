UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Signals Three Week Lock Down, Warns Of Corona Repercussions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:01 PM

Prime Minister signals three week lock down, warns of corona repercussions

AJK Prime Minister Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has signaled that three weeks complete lock down would be imposed if the citizens continued violating SoPs as the corona cases were swiftly increasing in the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :AJK Prime Minister Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has signaled that three weeks complete lock down would be imposed if the citizens continued violating SoPs as the corona cases were swiftly increasing in the state.

He warned that if this pandemic was not controlled, the dead bodies would be found on the roads helplessly and nobody will be available to collect and bury the dead bodies, he said this while having surprising visit to Central Press Club and held informal talks to journalists here on Saturday.

He asked the citizens to follow the SoPs strictly before pushing themselves towards the death pool.

He said that a grand Meeting of Ulema from all school of thoughts would be summoned on Monday for holding in depth consultations with them in view of Friday congregation and holy month of Ramadan in order to control the corona pandemic by following the SoPs.

PM asserted that we will seek the close cooperation from Ulema in this regard.

"The purpose of my visiting to press club was just to request the media to cooperate with the government by giving the awareness to the common citizens regarding this fatal virus and its repercussions if the SoPs were not strictly followed" Premier said added.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for completing work of clearing, de ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister to converse with public in live bro ..

2 minutes ago

Govt implementing safety policy against COVID-19: ..

2 minutes ago

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 1st updat ..

2 minutes ago

Holy month of Ramzan to start from April 14: Ch Fa ..

33 minutes ago

Dortmund face 'catastrophe' after shock Frankfurt ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.