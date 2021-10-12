Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 Rabiul Awal in befitting manner

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and discussed in detail various measures to celebrate the 12 Rabiul Awal in a befitting manner

The Sindh governor informed the prime minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day. Prominent scholars and religious scholars would attend the conference.

The Sindh governor informed the prime minister about holding of a conference in connection with the day. Prominent scholars and religious scholars would attend the conference.

The Sindh governor requested the prime minister to attend and address the conference which was accepted by him.

The prime minister will attend the conference through video conference. date of the conference will be announced soon.

The prime minister instructed that functions should be held across the Sindh province to highlight the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) during the first phase of the month of Rabiul Awal.

