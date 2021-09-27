UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Sindh Politicians Discuss Political Situation

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:18 PM

Prime Minister, Sindh politicians discuss political situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held meetings with delegations of politicians from Sindh and discussed the political situation in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday held meetings with delegations of politicians from Sindh and discussed the political situation in the province.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to PM Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Shaikh were present in the meetings.

During the meetings, Abdul Raheem Katia, Zafar Ali Shah, Ghous Ali Shah, Syed Safdar Ali Shah and Barrister Mustafa Mehsar announced their inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, MNA J Prakash, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi, Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Gul Muhammad Rind, Jalal Shah, Allah Bakhsh Unar, Raja Khan Jhakrani, Ali Mughiri, Asad Shah and Ameer Bukhsh Bhutto met with the prime minister.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Arbab Ghulam Rahim Ghous Ali Shah Liaquat Ali Jatoi Jatoi From Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.