Prime Minister Speaks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; Condemns Attempted Missile Attack Targeting UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Prime Minister speaks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince; condemns attempted missile attack targeting UAE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday had a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in which he strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE.

The prime minister commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives.

He expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government and the people of the UAE and expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding support for efforts to protect and promote regional peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest; and agreed to continue regular and close consultations at the highest level.

