Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stresses need for ceasefire in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday spoke to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and stressed the need for a ceasefire and de-escalation in Ukraine.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that he had shared concern with Charles Michel over the continued military conflict in Ukraine and highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries.

He also emphasized upon the importance of humanitarian relief and reiterated the call for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives," he remarked.