Prime Minister Stresses For Enduring Political Solution To Afghan Conflict

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:06 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while reiterating Pakistan's steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, underlined the need to overcome the difficulties in this regard, so that an enduring political solution to the Afghan conflict could be achieved at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday while reiterating Pakistan's steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, underlined the need to overcome the difficulties in this regard, so that an enduring political solution to the Afghan conflict could be achieved at the earliest.

The Prime Minister was talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad who called on him, a press release said.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was important for all sides to take practical steps for reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

He further underscored that it was equally important to guard against the negative narratives and efforts by any quarter to undermine the progress made so far through painstaking efforts.

As a sincere facilitator and a friend, Pakistan remained ready to do everything possible in its capacity, as part of a shared responsibility, for early conclusion of a peace deal, he added.

The Prime Minister said achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region was in Pakistan's best national interest.

