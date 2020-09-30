Prime Minister stresses for learning from past on Afghan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, while describing his meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah as "interesting", stressed for learning from the past concerning the Afghan situation instead of living in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, while describing his meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah as "interesting", stressed for learning from the past concerning the Afghan situation instead of living in.

"We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in," the prime minister remarked on Twitter about his meeting with Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday.

He said he had enjoyed meeting with Dr Abdullah Abdullah, who was on three-day visit to Pakistan from September 28-30.

"We must look forward towards the future. I wish him all the success in his mission," he added.