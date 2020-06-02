UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Stresses For Quick Completion Of Water, Infrastructure Projects In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:28 AM

Prime Minister stresses for quick completion of water, infrastructure projects in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasized for quick completion of water and infrastructure projects in Karachi and said the government was cognizant of problems of Sindh province particularly the port city Karachi.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Planning Minister Asad Umar and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who called on him here. The meeting reviewed progress on various construction and development projects in Sindh province and Karachi.

The prime minister said that the Federal government would not leave the people of Sindh alone and would continue to play its role for development of Sindh province.

The prime minister said he would soon visit Sindh.

