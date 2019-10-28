UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Stresses For Speedy Implementation Of LG System

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Prime Minister stresses for speedy implementation of LG system

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed the need for speedy implementation of local government (LG) system and directed for completion of its plan in that regard in stipulated time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed the need for speedy implementation of local government (LG) system and directed for completion of its plan in that regard in stipulated time.

Chairing a review meeting, he said the present government had brought a revolution in the local government system. Cities could not make progress until an effective administrative system was not be implemented, he added.

He said the local government system was aimed at making the people at the gross-roots level empowered so that that they could take decisions of their development schemes and resolve their issues by themselves.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about the Punjab Municipal Services Programme. High officials of the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department informed the prime minister about the planning done in that regard.

He was was told that Village Punchayats and Neighbourhood Councils election would be held in March 2020 and that of the Local Municipal and Tehsil Councils in May 2020.

The meeting was informed about the progress so far done on the implementation of local government system.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Law Minister Muhammad Bashaat Raja, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jwan Bakht, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood Rashid, Chief SecretaryNaseem Yusuf Khokhar and Chairman Planning and Development Habib ur Rehman, provincial secretaries and high officials.

