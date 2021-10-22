Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for increasing plantation in Punjab and protecting the existing green cover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need for increasing plantation in Punjab and protecting the existing green cover.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan, the PM Office said.

Imran Khan said there was to plant new trees and protect the existing ones.

Member of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ali Akbar Khan also attended the meeting.