Prime Minister Stresses On Importance Of Strategic Analysis, Planning

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed upon the importance of strategic analysis and planning and declared it a priority for the Strategic Policy Planning Cell to ensure better policy making in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed upon the importance of strategic analysis and planning and declared it a priority for the Strategic Policy Planning Cell to ensure better policy making in the country.

He was talking to Strategic Policy Planning Cell Chairman Dr Moeed Yusuf who called on him here at the Prime Minister's Office. The Strategic Policy Planning Cell is housed in the Prime Minister's Office and has been fully empowered by the prime minister to provide direct input on key issues within the mandate of the National Security Committee.

This is for the first time in the history of the country that such an empowered set up has been established and linked directly to the prime minister. It will help create a link between ground realities, long term challenges facing the country and the policy formulation.

The cell has been tasked to undertake deep analysis on issues of importance and to facilitate informed policy decisions at the highest levels.

