Prime Minister Stresses On Short And Long-term Planning To Promote Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while stressing the need for activating tourism authority has said that a short and long-term planning was needed to boost tourism in the region

The AJK PM made these assertions while chairing a high-level meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Tourism Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Secretary Tourism Mansoor Qadir Dar, principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that people of Azad Kashmir had pinned high hopes with our government regarding the development of the tourism sector. Given the massive tourism potential in the state, Khan said that short and long-term planning was needed to improve tourism in the state.

"Modern accommodation facilities should be ensured for maximum stay of tourists in Azad Kashmir", he stated adding that besides providing quality accommodation facilities to tourists, organic food, adventure tourism, water sports, safari parks, horse riding clubs, hiking tracks, museums and other entertaining facilities should be setup at tourist destinations across the state to attract more visitors.

"Tent villages and container washrooms should be set up at tourist destinations for immediate convenience of tourists", Ilyas added.

PM Tanveer also directed the tourism officials to create a digital archive with a complete background of Kashmir's history. He said that committees should be formed in all the tourist areas under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners. "The Committees should welcome tourists to their area and provide full guidance as well as full support to the tourists", Sardar Tanveer said adding that there was an urgent need to conduct awareness campaigns to acquaint foreign tourists with the local traditions and culture.

The PM said that water sports should be started in and around the Muzaffarabad city and food streets should be set up in other cities including the capital so that tourists can spend maximum time at these places.

On the occasion, secretary tourism gave a detailed departmental briefing to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir regarding the promotion and development of tourism in AJK.

