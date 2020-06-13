UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Stresses Punjab Govt's All Out Efforts To Overcome Locust Swarms

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the Punjab government to put in all their efforts to overcome the challenge of locus swarms to protect the farmers' crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the Punjab government to put in all their efforts to overcome the challenge of locus swarms to protect the farmers' crops.

In a meeting held here to discuss the Punjab government's arrangements to get rid of the locusts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the strategy and advised the provincial government to include the farmers in the process.

Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior government officers attended the meeting.

The director general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority, while apprising the prime minister on the steps being taken in collaboration with the provincial and district administrations, said the locusts had been controlled to a large extent using the latest machinery and enforcing an effective strategy.

The prime minister was told that the province had also enhanced its capacity to eliminate the locusts.

