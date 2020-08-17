Prime Minister stresses upon immediate power sector reforms process, restructuring

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the power sector was affecting the economic growth of the country, and its immediate overhauling and reform process was essential to lessen existing burden on the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the power sector was affecting the economic growth of the country, and its immediate overhauling and reform process was essential to lessen existing burden on the consumers.

Chairing a meeting on the power sector reforms, the prime minister also directed for early implementation of the restructuring roadmap already approved.

According to a press release of PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister appreciated the progress in mutually agreed changes to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts and said rationalization of cost would help in reducing the circular debt.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Special Assistants to PM Shahzad Qasim and Nadeem Babar, and other senior officials.

Issues related to the power sector, the proposed roadmap of reforming and restructuring of the sector, and others, including the issue of circular debt and negotiations with the IPPs came under discussion.

The prime minister also advised the minister for power to apprise the public of the major milestone achieved in negotiations with the IPPs and its potential benefits for both domestic and commercial consumers.\932