UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Stresses Upon Promotion Of Culture To Further Boost Country's Exports

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Prime Minister stresses upon promotion of culture to further boost country's exports

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while stressing upon an export culture said that exporters showing performance in increasing country's exports would be rewarded with the national civil awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while stressing upon an export culture said that exporters showing performance in increasing country's exports would be rewarded with the national civil awards.

"We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with national civil awards as per their performance in increasing exports", the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on developing an export culture in the country.

He also directed ministry of commerce to develop a portal which could cater to complaints of exporters.

He also directed it to act as a catalyst for the achievement of sustained growth in exports, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"We have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports", he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and other senior officials concerned.

Moreover, the prime minister directed all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and transparency by using technology.

Earlier Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood apprised that this year, they had achieved a record growth in exports after 10 years of stagnation.

He stressed that it was a high time to bring an impetus to further increase their export target.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Exports Ali Haider Commerce Media All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s phone call

6 minutes ago
 Over 0.59 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad ..

Over 0.59 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Eleven suspects held in against anti social elemen ..

Eleven suspects held in against anti social elements, hashish, liquor, mainpuri ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments in plea agains ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in plea against local body system

2 minutes ago
 Syed Amin Ul Haque inaugurates Amazon Software Tec ..

Syed Amin Ul Haque inaugurates Amazon Software Technology Park

2 minutes ago
 Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.