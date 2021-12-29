Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while stressing upon an export culture said that exporters showing performance in increasing country's exports would be rewarded with the national civil awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday while stressing upon an export culture said that exporters showing performance in increasing country's exports would be rewarded with the national civil awards.

"We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with national civil awards as per their performance in increasing exports", the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on developing an export culture in the country.

He also directed ministry of commerce to develop a portal which could cater to complaints of exporters.

He also directed it to act as a catalyst for the achievement of sustained growth in exports, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"We have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports", he stressed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and other senior officials concerned.

Moreover, the prime minister directed all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and transparency by using technology.

Earlier Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood apprised that this year, they had achieved a record growth in exports after 10 years of stagnation.

He stressed that it was a high time to bring an impetus to further increase their export target.