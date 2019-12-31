UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Stresses Upon Senators For Legislation Over Public Issues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:46 PM

Prime Minister stresses upon senators for legislation over public issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stressed upon the legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stressed upon the legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020.

The prime minister said the cancer of corruption had hollowed the country's economy and its elimination was the basic component of the manifesto of PTI government.

He was talking to members of Senate belonging to the PTI and its allied parties, who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister also renewed his pledge to bring the corrupt elements to book with continuation of efforts against the evil.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, government-led reforms during the last year, and in the upcoming year, relevant legislation over the public issues and strategy for carrying the benefits of government's achievements to the public during the year 2019 were discussed in detail.

The prime minister said the present government was implementing an agenda of reforms and public welfare. Despite the most difficult economic situation, its efforts led to economic stabilization, restoring confidence of the business and investors communities.

He said the improvement in economic indicators was also acknowledged by the World Bank and other leading international institutions.

Declaring 2020 as the year for the public relief, he said in the upcoming year, the government would strive to further bring stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives.

The senators expressed their full confidence in the government's efforts over the economic front and appreciated the launch of different public welfare programmes like Ehsas, establishment of Panah Gah, and Langar Khana etc.

