Prime Minister Stresses Vitality Of Peace, Humanitarian Efforts In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday received a telephone call from the President European Council Charles Michel wherein the former called for stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan to preserve peace and effectively respond to any humanitarian challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday received a telephone call from the President European Council Charles Michel wherein the former called for stabilizing the security situation in Afghanistan to preserve peace and effectively respond to any humanitarian challenges.

Calling an inclusive political settlement the best course forward, the prime minister also underlined the need for efforts to ensure economic well being of the Afghan people in their country.

He highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

President of European Council Charles Michel thanked the prime minister for hosting evacuees in transit.

The prime minister shared Pakistan's perspective, stressing that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region.

He underscored the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would continue to work together to achieve that end. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would steadfastly support all efforts in this direction.

Imran Khan added that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained engagement of the international community. It was vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, and support them to ward off any humanitarian challenges and ensure economic sustenance, he added.

The prime minister added that Pakistan would continue to remain in close contact with regional and international partners to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, which would benefit the region and beyond.

The prime minister and president of the European Council agreed that both sides remain in contact and coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to the European Council president to visit Pakistan.

