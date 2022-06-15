Prime Minister striving to get the country out of economic crisis: Salman Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif was working day and night to get the country out of economic crisis.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N at his Office here on Wednesday. He said the premier was also paying special attention to development in Balochistan so that the sense of deprivation prevailing in Balochistan could be reversed.

He said that the country was facing economic crisis and other challenges due to wrong policies of the past regime. When Imran Niazi saw his government coming to an end, he created problems for PML-N government by misguiding people, he added.

"The former government's agreements with the IMF have led to an increase in the price of petroleum products in the country", he said adding that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Shahrif was working to provide relief to the people and the results of the positive steps of the present government would soon be in front of all to see.

He said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country in terms of area but the incumbent regime was also paying attention on Balochistan to alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people and solve the problems of the PML-N workers so that Balochistan could be on par with other parts of the country in terms of development.

He said that despite severe financial crisis, the present Federal government had presented a balanced and people-friendly budget for which the Prime Minister and the parties in the federal government deserved congratulations.