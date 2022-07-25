UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Striving To Steer Country In Right Direction: Naseer Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Information Secretary, Naseer Khan Achakzai on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying his best to steer the country in the right direction

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Muslim League (N) workers called on him at his residence on Monday.

He said that the country would soon come out from economic and other crises saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had dug pit for other parties has fallen into the same today.

Naseer Khan Achakzai said that the Muslim League (N) and its allied parties took over the Federal Government when the country was on the verge of the bankruptcy, due to which the government had to take tough decisions to save the country from insolvency.

He said that Muslim League-N has the ability to get the country out of the current crisis, soon under the leadership of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the country would come out of other crises including economic.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was busy in conspiracies to create instability in the country, but the people have seen the real face of Imran Khan and PTI and now the people would not be deceived by Imran Khan.

Naseer Khan Achakzai said that the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be among the people of Pakistan soon and the next election would be won by Muslim League-N with a huge majority under his leadership.

He said that the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N should convey the message of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif from house to house and start preparations for the upcoming general elections right now.

