Prime Minister strongly condemns attack on Ayaz Amir

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir.

He instructed the Punjab chief minister to hold a high-level investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

The PM expressed sympathy with Ayaz Amir and directed that protection of the journalists should be ensured.