Prime Minister Strongly Condemns Attack On Ayaz Amir

Published July 02, 2022



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir.

He instructed the Punjab chief minister to hold a high-level investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

The PM expressed sympathy with Ayaz Amir and directed that protection of the journalists should be ensured.

