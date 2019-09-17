Prime Minister strongly condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday made a telephone call to Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman and strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field which caused material damage and disruption in its operation

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PM Media Office in a press release said.

He also conveyed his deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks