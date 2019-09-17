UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Strongly Condemns Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:17 PM

Prime Minister strongly condemns attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday made a telephone call to Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman and strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field which caused material damage and disruption in its operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday made a telephone call to Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman and strongly condemned the drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field which caused material damage and disruption in its operation.

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, PM Media Office in a press release said.

He also conveyed his deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Media

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s gr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins i ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government Leaders Programme opens registratio ..

6 minutes ago

Govt ensuring completion of all development scheme ..

3 minutes ago

United States, Belarus to Announce Mutual Return o ..

3 minutes ago

US Energy Dept. Predicts 6% Growth This Year For B ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.