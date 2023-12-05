Open Menu

Prime Minister Strongly Condemns Peshawar Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that took place at Warsak Road of Peshawar.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical facilities to the children who sustained injuries in the incident, and prayed for their early recovery, according to a PM Office statement.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to probe into the incident and reiterated that the nefarious designs of the terrorists to mar the country's peace would never let to succeed.

The prime minister reiterated the resolve that the war against terrorism would continue till the elimination of the scourge and assured that the perpetrators of the incident would be brought to task as soon as possible.

