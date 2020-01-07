UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Strongly Condemns Quetta Blast; Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:47 PM

Prime Minister strongly condemns Quetta blast; grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

The prime minister directed for the provision of best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their early recovery, a statement issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

