Prime Minister Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:23 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

He appreciated the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the terrorists and paid tribute to sepoys Zahoor and Raheem who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

The prime minister expressed condolence over the loss of life and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in war against terrorism was a golden chapter of the history.

The prime minister also prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

