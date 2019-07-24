UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Successful Visit To Further Cement Pak-US Ties : Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the successful visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan was a turning point to further cement relations between Pakistan and United States (US)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the successful visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan was a turning point to further cement relations between Pakistan and United States (US).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had talked with US President Donald Trump on all issues pertaining between the two countries.

He said there was no comparison with Imran Khan's courage, valiant and confident with past rulers of the country.

He stressed upon the need of trade not aid from US.

The minister said it was an exceptional and marvelous that Prime Minister Imran Khan had talked without reading piece of papers in White House.

Terming Kashmir issue an internationally recognized dispute, he hailed the mediation offer of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir cause.

