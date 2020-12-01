UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Suggests Watching Turkish Sufi Drama Serial On PTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday recommended watching of Turkish Sufi drama serial 'Yunus Emre', which was based upon life of a revered Turkish dervish, and now being shown on Pakistan Television (PTV).

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted,"I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on ptv for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat)." Yunus Emre also known as Dervish Yunus (1238�1328) was a Turkish folk poet and Sufi mystic, who exercised great influence upon the Turkish culture. He was well versed in mystical philosophy, especially in 13th-century poet and mystic Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

Like Rumi, Emre became a leading mystic poet in Turkey (Anatolia) and was venerated as dervish.

His poems, which were devoted mainly to the themes of divine love and human destiny, were characterized by deep human feelings.

His verse had a decisive influence on later Turkish mystics and inspired the poets of the renaissance of Turkish national poetry after 1910.

The drama serial was premiered in Turkey during 2015 and had 44 episodes. The theme of the drama revolved around the life of Yunus Emre and the way Turkish Sufi master imparted knowledge to his disciples.

