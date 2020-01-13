UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Summons Cabinet Meeting Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Prime Minister summons cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the federal cabinet to review political and economic situation of the country

The meeting is summoned today Tuesday.

The participants will discuss the global developments including US-Iran tensions.

The participants will discuss the global developments including US-Iran tensions.

The 16-point agenda of the forthcoming meeting of federal cabinet issued, whereas, implementation of the previous decisions to get reviewed.According to the agenda, briefings will be given on performance of different ministries and its subordinate departments while the decisions taken by the concerned committee for legislation will also be approved in the meeting.

