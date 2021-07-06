UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, Swati Discuss Measures Taken To Address Problems Of Railways

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Prime Minister, Swati discuss measures taken to address problems of railways

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to the measures taken to address the problems of railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to the measures taken to address the problems of railways.

He also apprised the prime minister of the progress about ML-1 (Main Line One) project, the highest revenue in freight operations during the previous fiscal and the measures taken to address problems of pension fund.

