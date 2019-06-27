UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Takes Notice; Directs For Special Campaign To Control Price Hike

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday while taking serious notice of the current disproportionate price hike and ineffectiveness of the controlling system, directed the provincial and Federal authorities to launch special campaign to control the same.

In a letter written to all provincial chief secretaries and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad by the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister said the effective implementation of the local and special laws concerning efficient service delivery and relief to the general public was one of the prime responsibilities of the field administration.

He said the lack of coordination among various stakeholders, poor understanding or implementation and indifferent attitude had established redundancy of these laws, thus increasing the sufferings of general public.

The prime minister said under the campaign, a strategy would be devised by all concerned stakeholders to implement price control laws effectively from the wholesale markets to retail shops.

All the authorities concerned would make price and market control committees more effective besides taking stern action against the perpetrators under law.

The field officers have also been directed to frequently visit the wholesale markets and be present at the time of auctions to determine the realistic rates.

The prime minister had asked all the provincial secretaries to frequently have a surprise check in the districts.

The special branch would report daily the implementation of directives to the chief secretary and the chief minister concerned.

It has also been directed to develop a mechanism to check unscrupulous elements which charged disproportionate prices without sufficient cause, besides taking strict action against the hoarders.

Under this campaign, the price control committees would notify the rates of essential commodities regularly and also ensure their effective implementation. Moreover, a performance evaluation mechanism, with reward and punishment would be developed to ensure success of this campaign.

The letter had also sought an implementation report on the said directives to be submitted with the PM Office within seven days.

