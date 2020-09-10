UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Takes Notice Of Rape Incidents, Says Protection Of Women, Children Govt's Responsibility

Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed a strict action against culprits involved in rape of a girl child and a woman, saying such incidents were a blot on the society

Taking notice of the incidents, the prime minister asked the inspectors general of police to submit investigation reports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said protection of women was the responsibility and priority of the government, and warned that such horrific acts could not be allowed in a society.

He directed immediate and strong action against the culprits.

He stressed making the laws more effective to end incidents of rape of innocent children and women.

More Stories From Pakistan

