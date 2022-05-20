UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Takes Notice Of Sanobar Trees' Fire In Baluchistan's Sherani District

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of the eruption of fire in Sanobar trees in Baluchistan's Sherani District, and expressed his grief and shock over the death of three persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday took notice of the eruption of fire in Sanobar trees in Baluchistan's Sherani District, and expressed his grief and shock over the death of three persons.

He directed the Federal disaster management departments to take action on immediate basis.

The prime minister further directed to take immediate measures, in cooperation with the provincial government, to put out the fire erupted in the radius of seven kilometers.

He also ordered to investigate the incident and fix the responsibility.

The prime minister directed to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured and shift them to the burn centers. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the fire incident.

